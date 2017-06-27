U. of Missouri Plans for Vacant Dorm Rooms as Visitor Rentals

University of Missouri officials say one of the unique benefits of staying in a dorm room is that you're at the center of campus life. (tpsdave/Pixabay)

COLUMBIA, Md. – Anyone want to return to college dorm-life - even just for one night? The University of Missouri is planning to offer dorm rentals to visitors, as an alternative to hotels.



The creative strategy comes as freshman enrollment on the Columbia campus continues to decline. In all, seven dormitories are now shuttered on campus.



University of Missouri news bureau director Christian Basi envisions a variety of clientele.



"Could be parents coming in to visit their student on campus, or international scholars - and of course, we do expect some fans to take advantage of this as well," he says.



Freshman enrollment at the school has dropped to its lowest level in nearly 20 years, attributed in part to campus protests in 2015 over perceived racial insensitivity that drew national headlines.



Basi says the dorm rooms will rent for about $120 a night.



Basi says they're still working out some of the logistics for the operation of the pseudo-hotel rooms. He notes a typical dorm-room rental will include two separate living areas.



"With four single beds - four single, twin beds," he adds, "So, it will be a little bit different possibly than someone who's accustomed to staying in a hotel."



Basi says they've been receiving questions - and he acknowledges some have come from local hotel owners. He says they plan to have discussions with area businesses in the very near future.



Basi says it would be fiscally irresponsible for the university to continue to pay for maintenance and utilities for buildings not in use.

Kevin Patrick Allen/Shaine Smith, Public News Service - MO