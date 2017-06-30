New Mexico City Ranked Among "Wellthiest" in U.S.

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is just one attribute that helped launch the city onto a new national list for wellness. (Creative Commons/Flickr)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque is on a new list of the top 15 cities in the country where wellness is a top priority.



Yelp! and Women's Health magazine have compiled the list of metro areas they're calling the "well-thiest," using information gathered from the review site used by millions of people to rate everything from local parks to businesses.



Howie Kaibel, community manager for Yelp! Albuquerque, says the process of ranking New Mexico's most-populated city was extensive.



"Our data scientists dug into reviews in cities across the country," he says. "And they looked for things like pampering, food and nutrition, fitness, outdoor green space, health-care venues; and they looked from a per-capita basis."



Although some may view Albuquerque as an unlikely contender, Kaibel says with 310 days of sunshine a year and lots of open spaces, the Duke City shouldn't be a surprise. And it's in good company - other cities on the list include Austin, Texas; Boulder, Colorado; and Portland, Oregon.



Once the numbers were crunched, Women's Health interviewed local experts and residents about their town's biggest wellness trends and business recommendations. Some places chosen for their "wellness value" will brandish a seal showing the public their worth.



Kaibel says other pluses for Albuquerque were its beauty, ease of access and quality of activities, such as the annual International Balloon Fiesta coming up in October.



"The climate is outrageously easy to get outside and do things in," he adds. "And then, we are surrounded by some of the most breathtaking natural resources of any state in the union."



The entire list of cities is in the July/August issue of Women's Health magazine.

Brett McPherson, Public News Service - NM