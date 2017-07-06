 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - July 5, 2017 


Authorities investigate a possible North Korean missile launch; opponents question a House proposal to revive a nuke dump plan; and concerns about the impact of the GOP health care plan on efforts to fight opioid abuse. Those stories and more in today’s rundown.

Daily Newscasts

House Committee Votes to Revive Nuke Dump Plan

Highly radioactive fuel rods currently are stored on site in spent fuel pools or dry cask storage. (NRC)
Highly radioactive fuel rods currently are stored on site in spent fuel pools or dry cask storage. (NRC)
July 5, 2017

NEW YORK – A bill reviving plans to ship thousands of tons of highly radioactive waste thousands of miles by road, rail and barge may come up for a vote in the House this month.

HR 3053 passed the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee last week, breathing new life into cancelled plans for a controversial nuclear waste repository inside Yucca Mountain in Nevada.

According to Kevin Kamps, radioactive waste specialist at the group Beyond Nuclear, the plan environmentalists have dubbed "mobile Chernobyl" would send spent fuel rods from nuclear reactors through 100 major cities in 44 states and 370 congressional districts.

"Many of them served by members who voted in favor of this thing,” Kamps said. "And the risks are great of accidents or attacks releasing catastrophic amounts of hazardous radioactivity in an urban area."

The federal government is legally responsible for finding permanent storage for nuclear waste.

Besides the hazards of transporting the waste, the Yucca Mountain site violates treaties with Native Americans and is prone to earthquakes. And, Kamps notes that initially, the Environmental Protection Agency had wanted to cut off safety regulations on the site after only 10,000 years.

"In 2008, EPA came out with new standards for Yucca that recognized a million years of hazard,” he said. "It's still a huge downplaying of the longevity of these wastes, but it's better than 10,000 years."

A coalition of 50 environmental groups signed on to a letter sent to the House Energy Committee in opposition to HR 3053.

Kamps said they recommend moving spent nuclear fuel out of dangerous storage pools and into hardened dry storage casks at or close to reactor sites.

"We've got to do that anyway because the Department of Energy has predicted that they can't open a repository in this country until mid-century,” Kamps said. "So that's decades of on-site storage continuing."

He added that a critical step would be to shut down the reactors and stop making more waste.

Andrea Sears, Public News Service - NY

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2016