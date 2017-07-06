 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - July 5, 2017 


Authorities investigate a possible North Korean missile launch; opponents question a House proposal to revive a nuke dump plan; and concerns about the impact of the GOP health care plan on efforts to fight opioid abuse. Those stories and more in today’s rundown.

Daily Newscasts

Parents Urged to Get Children’s Vision Screened This Summer

Experts say young children often don't realize they have a vision problem, so screenings are key.(Slowfoot/Morguefile)
Experts say young children often don't realize they have a vision problem, so screenings are key.(Slowfoot/Morguefile)
July 5, 2017

PHOENIX - Only about one in four Arizona children younger than age 6 gets regular vision screenings, according to the Children's National Health Survey, but parents could take the initiative to change that this summer.

A vision checkup can be part of a child's annual wellness exam, and studies have shown that 80 percent of learning is visual. Karen Woodhouse, director of Eyes on Learning, an initiative funded by the Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust, said young children may not realize their eyesight is impaired or may not have the words to explain it. She therefore urged parents to make sure their pediatrician is following best practices and checking kids' vision.

Woodhouse listed some of the symptoms to watch for: "Are a child's eyes looking differently? Are they cross-eyed? Do they go to one side or the other? Are the child's eyes red? Does the child complain of headaches, or are they constantly rubbing their eyes? Do they sit close to things?"

Woodhouse noted that many vision problems are silent and only can be discovered during a screening with a pediatrician or an eye exam with an optometrist or ophthalmologist. She said she's encouraged that 75 percent of Arizona's school-age kids do get vision screenings, because many schools offer them alongside hearing checks, which are required by law.

"A lot of schools voluntarily do vision screenings, for especially the early grades and then, maybe some of the grades as the kids get a little bit older," she said, "but there's no requirement that schools do that, so that's not really something that we can count on."

A bill to require vision screenings, House Bill 2065, sponsored by state Rep. Jay Lawrence, R-Scottsdale, failed in the 2016 Arizona Legislature. Details of the bill are online at trackbill.com.

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - AZ

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2016