Sununu Among Key Governors Opposing GOP Health-Care Plans

The health policy director for Gov. Chris Sununu receives a letter that thanks the governor for taking a stand against the latest version of the GOP health-care plan. (Granite State Progress)

CONCORD, N. H. – When lawmakers return to work in Congress after their Fourth of July break, there is already a move to cancel the August recess in order to pass the GOP health-care plan.



Republicans in the U.S. Senate are having trouble cobbling together enough votes to pass the plan, in no small part because of Republican governors such as New Hampshire's Chris Sununu, who have stood in opposition.



According to Lisa Beaudoin with ABLE New Hampshire, Sununu has played an important role in blocking what she believes is an ill-conceived plan. She said up to 90,000 children in the Granite State would have been on the losing end of the deal.



"We are delighted that Gov. Sununu took a clear and unequivocal stand," said Beaudoin, "that he sent a very clear and strong message to Senate leadership that he cannot support the current version of the Better Care Reconciliation Act."



Frustrated over the lack of progress, President Donald Trump tweeted on Friday that lawmakers should forget about replacing Obamacare and simply repeal it. Nearly a dozen GOP senators also have called for cancelling the August recess if no health-care plan is agreed upon.



Beaudoin pointed out that, while her group thinks Sununu deserves plenty of credit, there are several issues that need clarification. It sent a letter to the governor outlining these concerns.



"We would like to know a clear and detailed summary of what current health-care programs and consumer protections our fine governor is going to defend when it comes to the health-care debate," she stated.



Beaudoin cited estimates that at least 20,000 people with disabilities and senior citizens in New Hampshire would lose vital coverage in the BCRA. She said lawmakers need to understand that Medicaid is more than a health issue; it also is a matter of civil and human rights.



"Medicaid is about equity, inclusion and opportunity for people who experience disabilities, and seniors, in addition to providing health care," she said.



Beaudoin added that health-care advocates deserve a seat at the table, so they can participate in a collaborative conversation with Sununu on how to deliver quality health care to all.



Mike Clifford, Public News Service - NH