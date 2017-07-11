 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - July 11, 2017 


Here’s a look at what we’re focusing on today: Congressional Russia investigators demand a meeting with the president’s son; the EPA gets an earful from supporters of a methane-waste rule; and the benefits of battery-free cell go beyond simple convenience.

Daily Newscasts

Despite Concerns, Nearly All Idaho's Trust Lands Open to Public

Idaho's trust lands generated nearly $100 million last year, with much of the money going to support public schools. (U.S. Dept. of Agriculture/Flickr)
Idaho's trust lands generated nearly $100 million last year, with much of the money going to support public schools. (U.S. Dept. of Agriculture/Flickr)
July 10, 2017

BOISE, Idaho – A new map from the Idaho Department of Lands shows nearly all of the state's trust lands are open for recreation.

In response to a measure that ultimately failed during the 2017 legislative session, House Concurrent Resolution 20, the department unveiled a map revealing 2.3 million of the 2.4 million acres of trust lands are accessible by foot or water, and in some cases by motorized vehicle.

That amounts to nearly 96 percent of the acreage, says Tom Schultz, director of the Idaho Department of Lands.

"During the session and before the session, there was a concern that people maybe didn't have access to state trust lands and that lands were being closed,” Schultz relates. “So, we wanted to assure the public that state trust lands or endowment lands in Idaho are mostly, in fact, open."

About 100,000 acres are not accessible, either because they're surrounded by private landowners' property or are unsafe for public use, such as lands reserved for military training. The new map is online at idl.idaho.gov.

The Lands Department is also working on a map with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game to guide people planning hunting and fishing trips on trust lands.

Schultz says as a sportsman himself, he finds these maps to be a good resource and recommends them to others.

"We want to make sure the public has good information, so that they know where they are and then, they know they can get access,” he states. “And if they're having trouble getting access, too, they can let us know and we can see what, if anything, we can do to help facilitate then."

Schultz says the primary mission of managing state lands is to raise funds for public schools, charitable institutions, and other beneficiaries. He says in 2016, trust lands garnered nearly $100 million.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - ID

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2016