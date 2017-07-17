 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily News - July 17, 2017 


We’re featuring a variety of topics in today’s news including: the president set to promote American-made products as his polling takes a hit; Texas lawmakers criticized over a special session bathroom bill; and research highlights the economic benefits of public lands.

Daily Newscasts

Iowans Encouraged to Examine Health-Care Bill

The former director of the Congressional Budget Office says he's disappointed that congressional leaders haven't been more outspoken in their defense of the nonpartisan CBO. (Robert Jones/Pixabay)
The former director of the Congressional Budget Office says he's disappointed that congressional leaders haven't been more outspoken in their defense of the nonpartisan CBO. (Robert Jones/Pixabay)
July 17, 2017

DES MOINES, Iowa – The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office is set to release its analysis of the latest Republican health care bill Monday, but the CBO's former director says you don't have to have pundits or anyone else interpret it for you.

Doug Elmendorf, who served as CBO director from 2009 to 2015, says the analysis is not only a public document, it's a document that's readily available and understandable even though it's also detailed.

"But you don't have to be an economist or a physician or have any other particular expertise to get the gist of CBO's work by reading it directly from the website," he points out.

The White House on Friday took aim at the CBO, releasing a video that claimed the CBO used bad assumptions and bad math. Ironically, the original video misspelled "inaccurately" before being re-posted.

Elmendorf says the CBO has felt pressure over the years from both Democrats and Republicans, but he's never before heard the kind of criticism being levied by the current administration.

Elmendorf says every former CBO director has stories to tell about the political pressures he faced, but he says that for more than four decades, they resisted those pressures.

"I am terribly distressed by the state of our politics,” he stresses. “I don't want to live in a country where everyone thinks alike, but I do want to live in a country where people listen with civility."

Elmendorf says he can't predict the specifics of what will be in the CBO analysis because it's such a complex process. He notes, however, that the fundamentals of the latest health care plan have not changed.



Kevin Patrick Allen, Public News Service - IA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2016