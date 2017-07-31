 
PNS Daily News - July 31, 2017 


We’re featuring several stories today including: tensions rise between the U.S. and Russia as U.S. diplomatic missions cut; some advocacy groups say they’re on an Obamacare sabotage watch; and why feeling fatigued at work is actually a dangerous situation for many Americans.

Daily Newscasts

South Highest for Hazards Linked to Fatigue At Work

Close to half of American workers report not getting enough sleep at night. (osha.gov)
July 31, 2017

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – How many times a week do you say you're tired?

For some, it's actually causing problems in their lives and on the job.

A new report by the National Safety Council finds more than half of American workers feel less productive because they're too tired, and 4 in 10 have trouble focusing and remembering things.

Sure to make the boss unhappy: 27 percent nod off while on the job, and more disturbingly, 16 percent have fallen asleep on the road.

Report author Emily Whitcomb says the report should serve as a wake-up call.

"Forty-three percent of the workers were not getting enough sleep every day,” she points out. “That's almost half of our workforce that are working impaired. It jeopardizes safety at work and on the road."

The report found people who live in southern states such as Florida report more safety risk factors because of being tired on the job, while the Midwest has the lowest.

The report looked at nine different risk factors causing fatigue, and almost all of the respondents had at least one.

Whitcomb says one problem is that many Americans are working multiple jobs in order to make ends meet.

"We actually found that in 60 percent of our survey respondents who worked multiple jobs, they were working 50 or more hours a week," she states.

Nearly 3 in 10 reported falling asleep on the job at least once in the last month. Those most at risk work the night shift, long shifts or irregular shifts.

Whitcomb says fatigued worker productivity costs employers $1,200 to $3,100 per employee annually.


Veronica Carter, Public News Service - FL

 
