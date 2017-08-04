 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - August 4, 2017 


On our rundown today:On our rundown today: Special Counsel Mueller convenes a grand jury in the Russia case; a new report finds voters don’t always get their way even after ballot measures are passed; and the NAACP orders a travel advisory for Missouri over a new workplace discrimination law.

Daily Newscasts

Are New School Policies Fair Enough to Refugee Children?

Under Pennsylvania law, every child is entitled to a free public school education. (Michelle Collins/Wikimedia Commons)
Under Pennsylvania law, every child is entitled to a free public school education. (Michelle Collins/Wikimedia Commons)
August 4, 2017

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Harrisburg School District has issued new guidelines on a policy that prevented several refugee children from enrolling, but advocates for those children fear the changes may not go far enough.

The old policy didn't allow children younger than eight to enroll more than two weeks into the school year. The policy had exceptions that might apply to most kids but did not apply to several five- and six-year-old refugee children.

According to Witold Walczak, legal director of the Pennsylvania ACLU, the reason behind that policy was not clear.

"What is clear is that it's absolutely illegal under Pennsylvania law," he said. "You have a right to a free public-school education until your 21st birthday."

The students were admitted in March after receiving a letter threatening legal action, and the new guidance was issued last week.

But Walczak is concerned that the same problem could happen again.

The new guidance still lists factors like English-language proficiency or prior education as possible considerations for enrollment decisions.

Walczak says that still would violate state education law and federal civil-rights law.

"You certainly can't be excluding these kids who are refugees, or who maybe need help with English, any more than you can exclude people who have disabilities," he adds.

Last month, the Lancaster School District agreed to settle a federal lawsuit over a policy that excluded older refugee children from the district's regular high school.

Walczak believes the students who were denied enrollment in Harrisburg last fall will have no problems returning to school in September. But he says the ACLU is keeping an eye on how the district handles similar admissions going forward.

"We've just put them on notice that if it does happen again, there won't be any more letters; there will just be a federal court lawsuit," he explains.

Andrea Sears/Shaine Smith, Public News Service - PA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2016