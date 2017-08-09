 
Newscasts

PNS Daily News - August 9, 2017 


We’re highlighting several stories in today’s news including: tough talk from President Trump on North Korea’s threats; the Justice Department releases the first-ever standards for handling rape kits; and some creative minds needed to solve the Asian Carp problem in the Great Lakes.

Daily Newscasts

Millions Saved This Year; Tax Aide Programs Prep for 2018

The AARP Tax-Aide Foundation helped return more than $52 million to nearly 73,000 Oregonians this year. (Flickr/401(K) 2012)
August 8, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. – The AARP Tax Aide Foundation has announced another successful year of returning people's money in Oregon and is getting ready for next year. Nearly 1,200 volunteers helped return more than $52 million, helping nearly 73,000 Oregonians file their state and federal tax returns.

Bob Bruce, AARP Foundation Tax Aide state coordinator for Oregon, says one tricky credit volunteers helped people find is the Earned Income Tax Credit.

"People oftentimes, if they're doing their taxes by themselves online or on paper, don't know where to look and how to make those calculations and so they do frequently miss Earned Income Tax Credit eligibility," he says.

Altogether, more than $13.5 million was returned in the form of this tax credit. The Tax-Aide program enters its 50th year of operation next year. The program is free for anyone looking for tax-preparation help.

Bruce notes that the program is not just for people age 50 and older.

"We look to help low-income families as well as seniors in our state, and our focus is really on trying to help low-income people prepare their taxes," he adds.

The program is recruiting volunteers for next year's tax season. All volunteers, returning or new, have to complete online training. Bruce says that's due to the changes in tax laws every year. AARP is looking for volunteers with any level of experience and hopes to find volunteers who can speak multiple languages. Interested Oregonians can go to aarpfoundation.org/taxaide to sign up.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - OR

 
