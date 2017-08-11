 
In our spotlight today: Trump declares the opioid crisis a national emergency; conservation groups slam the federal government’s move to make a nuclear waste dump in Nevada a reality; and Tennessee teachers defend DACA students.

#DefendDACA: TN Teachers Stand with Immigrants Today

Tennessee teachers are using the tag #DefendDACA to speak out in support of the program for undocumented immigrants who entered the country as minors. (Paradox 56/Flickr)
August 11, 2017

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Friday, educators across the state are taking to social media to speak out in support of their students affected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or "DACA" program.

Using the social media tag '#DefendDACA,' teachers are calling on Tennessee's U.S. Senators Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker to co-sponsor the DREAM Act that would provide permanent protection for DACA participants.

Tiffany Hodge is a zone coordinator with Opportunity Now, a paid internship program for high school students in Nashville, she explains why she's involved:

"These undocumented students are youths that we work with and have been able to get to know, to get to know their families, and we're invested in their education," She says

DACA offers a renewable work permit and puts deportation on hold for undocumented people who entered the U.S. as children.

Hodge says in Tennessee, more than 8,000 young adults are potentially affected by the decision. Opponents of DACA claim that at least some entered the program illegally.

Hodge knows teachers are busy with the school year now in full swing in most counties, but she thinks they'll make their voices heard.

"To take a few seconds and take a selfie or take a picture and post it on social media, then that's not requiring them to take their attention away, or time out of their day," she adds.

Today's campaign was coordinated by the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition.

Stephanie Carson, Public News Service - TN

 
