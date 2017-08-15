Nevadans Rally Against Hate After Charlottesville Violence

Rallies took place in dozens of cities over the past two days, including last night in Reno and Sunday in Las Vegas, to promote peace and condemn racism.(Laynette Evans)

RENO, Nev. – Hundreds of Nevadans gathered under the "Believe" sign in downtown Reno last night for a candlelight vigil against the kind of hate expressed at a rally that turned deadly in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend.



The Virginia event, dubbed "Unite the Right," was ostensibly a protest against the removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee.



But Laynette Evans, an organizer with the Northern Nevada Progressive Coalition, says she believes that was just an excuse for groups to vent their anger at those who embrace diversity.



"That was just a focus of their event but I think that they were really there to express their solidarity as a white supremacist movement," she says.



A woman died in Charlottesville after a man plowed his car through a crowd of counter-protesters. On Monday, President Trump condemned the violence and specifically called out neo-Nazi groups, after an initial statement that critics said created a false equivalency by criticizing extremism on both sides.



On Sunday night, a large group in Las Vegas attended a rally called "Love In Darkness: Vigil Against Hate." Evans said it's important to stand firm against bigotry.



"It's important to every American to stand up against the kind of hatred and violence that occurred this past weekend in Charlottesville," she adds. "So we're gathering especially to repudiate that kind of violence and hatred and to remember the people who lost their lives."



Another controversy arose after activists circulated photos of a University of Nevada-Reno student who took part in the Charlottesville rally. The University of Nevada-Reno condemned racism but defended people's freedom of expression.

