 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - August 17, 2017 


On our nationwide rundown; President Trump disbands two economic councils as CEO’s resign in protest; we will tell you why Iowa, like Trump, has bias issues; plus land trusts are a prime spot to view Monday’s solar eclipse.

Daily Newscasts

ND Drought: How Will It Affect Young Farmers?

Nearly 50 percent of North Dakota is experiencing extreme or exceptional drought, the two highest stages of drought. (National Drought Mitigation Center)
Nearly 50 percent of North Dakota is experiencing extreme or exceptional drought, the two highest stages of drought. (National Drought Mitigation Center)
August 17, 2017

SOUTH HEART, N.D. – North Dakota farmer Bob Kuylen says he's mowed his lawn once this summer.

Normally it's at least once a week.

Kuylen farms near South Heart in the southwestern part of the state, colored the darkest red on drought maps, marking that the area is in the highest stage of drought.

Nearly the entire state is in some stage of drought, and almost half is in the extreme or exceptional categories, the two highest categories measured.

Kuylen, vice president of the North Dakota Farmers Union, says his top concern is the young farmers who might not be able to weather current conditions.

"If something doesn't happen with some kind of a cash influx to these guys where they can just go in survival mode for a year and give it a try again next year, I think we're going to lose a lot of them and that's concerning to me because agriculture's been tough the last 20 years and we lost a couple generations of farmers," he states.

At the beginning of August, the Farmers Union called for federal disaster payments to assist livestock and crop producers. Last week, Gov. Doug Burgum asked President Donald Trump for a disaster declaration, saying the state is "the epicenter of drought for the nation."

Kuylen says North Dakota farmers are used to facing adversity and harsh conditions, but the current drought is of a different magnitude.

"It's troubling, but we've survived through a lot of it and we'll probably do this one too, but it's going to be tougher because it's just been a string of things going on that have been putting the stress, the financial stress, on farmers," he states.

Unfortunately, climate models don't predict relief from the drought, especially as the state enters the dry season.

Kuylen just hopes young farmers don’t get too discouraged. Otherwise, he says, the future of agriculture will look a lot different than it does now.


Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - ND

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2016