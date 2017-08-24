Former Health-Care Leader Stops in Ohio to Talk ACA Repeal

Former U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius contends elected leaders need to know that the Affordable Care Act is making a difference in people's lives. (Center for American Progress/Flickr)



COLUMBUS, Ohio – She held a key leadership role during the implementation of the Affordable Care Act, and on Wednesday, Kathleen Sebelius stopped in her native Ohio to rally opposition to efforts to repeal the health-care legislation.



The former Health and Human Services secretary spent the day in Cincinnati and Dayton as part of the coast-to-coast "Drive for Our Lives" bus tour. She says elected leaders need to know that the ACA is making a difference in people's lives.



"Part of the goal of the outreach is to tell good folks in the Buckeye State that they need to step up, they need their voices heard and make it clear they are health care voters and they want their elected representatives to work for them and their families," she explains.



The 18-state tour began in California and will end in Washington D.C. on September 5, just as Congress returns from recess.



Sebelius says she's heard from folks in Ohio and other states about their health care needs, which include lower insurance rates, more help buying and paying for coverage, and affordable prescription drug costs. And she contends the failed Republican health-care bill did not address those needs.



"That would roll back coverage, it would cause rates to go up and it would cause millions and millions of people including 700,000 folks with Medicaid here in Ohio and another 500,000 who are in the marketplace to lose their coverage," she warns.



A recent poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation found that more than 70 percent of the public favor a bipartisan effort to improve the Affordable Care Act instead of repealing it.

Mary Kuhlman, Public News Service - OH