 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily News - August 30, 2017 


Here’s a look at what’s making news today: the death toll rises from Harvey; some Washington detainees hope a hunger strike results in their release; and new research suggests fewer carbs and more fat may lead to a longer life.

Daily Newscasts

Trump to Talk Tax Policy in Visit to Missouri

The Missouri Budget Project notes that the tax code needs to be fair for everyone while providing necessary resources such as education and infrastructure. (Pawe&#322; Szymczuk/Pixabay)
The Missouri Budget Project notes that the tax code needs to be fair for everyone while providing necessary resources such as education and infrastructure. (Paweł Szymczuk/Pixabay)
August 30, 2017

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - On his return trip from visiting hurricane-ravaged Texas, President Donald Trump is expected to make a stop in Springfield today to promote his proposed tax cuts.

The president is scheduled to speak at Loren Cook Co., which makes fans and exhaust systems.

Traci Gleason, director of communications for the Missouri Budget Project, a nonprofit research organization focused on budget and tax issues, said it's vital that reality replace rhetoric, noting that Missouri's neighbor to the west is proof of that.

"Some of the earlier references to tax policy echoed the failed Kansas experiments," she said. "While it was promised to be a shot of adrenaline to the state's economy, instead it basically starved the state of the resources that Kansans needed for education, roads, and other things that were critical to families trying to make ends meet."

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback pushed a series of tax cuts in 2012 that eventually drew bipartisan backlash. Gleason said tax policy is complex and difficult and shouldn't rely on experiments, especially when lives are ultimately involved. Hurricane Harvey, she said, is an example of why tax policy has to focus, in part, on things such as infrastructure.

"I think we can all see the value of having that emergency infrastructure as well as that safety-net infrastructure that those families can turn to in times of emergency," she said.

Trump's speech is viewed as the beginning of his planned tax-overhaul push. He carried Missouri by a wide margin in the general election, but also has his share of detractors in the Show-Me State.

Former U.S. Sen. John C. "Jack" Danforth, R-Mo., recently penned a scathing commentary in the Washington Post about Trump, calling him, among other things, "the Divider-In-Chief."

Kevin Patrick Allen, Public News Service - MO

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2016