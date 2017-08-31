Trump to Talk Tax Policy in Visit to Missouri

The Missouri Budget Project notes that the tax code needs to be fair for everyone while providing necessary resources such as education and infrastructure. (Paweł Szymczuk/Pixabay)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - On his return trip from visiting hurricane-ravaged Texas, President Donald Trump is expected to make a stop in Springfield today to promote his proposed tax cuts.



The president is scheduled to speak at Loren Cook Co., which makes fans and exhaust systems.



Traci Gleason, director of communications for the Missouri Budget Project, a nonprofit research organization focused on budget and tax issues, said it's vital that reality replace rhetoric, noting that Missouri's neighbor to the west is proof of that.



"Some of the earlier references to tax policy echoed the failed Kansas experiments," she said. "While it was promised to be a shot of adrenaline to the state's economy, instead it basically starved the state of the resources that Kansans needed for education, roads, and other things that were critical to families trying to make ends meet."



Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback pushed a series of tax cuts in 2012 that eventually drew bipartisan backlash. Gleason said tax policy is complex and difficult and shouldn't rely on experiments, especially when lives are ultimately involved. Hurricane Harvey, she said, is an example of why tax policy has to focus, in part, on things such as infrastructure.



"I think we can all see the value of having that emergency infrastructure as well as that safety-net infrastructure that those families can turn to in times of emergency," she said.



Trump's speech is viewed as the beginning of his planned tax-overhaul push. He carried Missouri by a wide margin in the general election, but also has his share of detractors in the Show-Me State.



Former U.S. Sen. John C. "Jack" Danforth, R-Mo., recently penned a scathing commentary in the Washington Post about Trump, calling him, among other things, "the Divider-In-Chief."

Kevin Patrick Allen, Public News Service - MO