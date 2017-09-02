 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - September 1, 2017 


On our rundown today: blasts were reported at a Texas chemical plant in the wake of Hurricane Harvey; immigrants celebrate the blocking of a Texas “sanctuary cities” bill; and a new report finds state laws stand in the way of gains for workers.

Daily Newscasts

Receding Waters in Houston Signal True Beginning of Work for Volunteers

For thousands of Texas residents, an emergency shelter will be their home for weeks. (Red Cross)
For thousands of Texas residents, an emergency shelter will be their home for weeks. (Red Cross)
September 1, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – More volunteers from the Midwest are heading south to assist beleaguered Houston in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. The Red Cross of Southern Missouri already has volunteers in Texas, and right after Labor Day, the Northwest Missouri chapter is sending people who've been assisting local flood victims here in Missouri for the past two weeks.

Red Cross communications officer Mark Tauscheck says the volunteers are thoroughly trained, but they have a huge responsibility.

"They don't get paid; they have to be willing to be deployed at a moment's notice for days, if not weeks at a time," he said. "So, they really are picking up and leaving their lives behind them - leaving families and sometimes jobs to go into disaster areas."

He says they're in for a long haul in Houston, where the arduous task of feeding and sheltering tens of thousands will continue for an indefinite amount of time. The Red Cross estimates that about 32,000 Texans have sought refuge in 250 shelters - a number that's expected to climb to 50,000 over the weekend.

Disaster-relief volunteers often are people in their 50s and 60s, or newly retired. Tauscheck notes that, despite the hard work and no pay, the retention rate for Red Cross volunteers is high. He has a theory about why that's the case.

"The Red Cross kind of gets in your blood, it becomes a way of life, and a lot of these volunteers say just going down there and being on the front lines and just helping people at their biggest time of need is really addictive," he explains.

Tauscheck says the Red Cross volunteers come from a variety of professions and circumstances. Some are doctors, nurses and educators, or simply people with caring hearts.

Kevin Patrick Allen, Public News Service - MO

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2017