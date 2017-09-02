Receding Waters in Houston Signal True Beginning of Work for Volunteers

For thousands of Texas residents, an emergency shelter will be their home for weeks. (Red Cross)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – More volunteers from the Midwest are heading south to assist beleaguered Houston in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. The Red Cross of Southern Missouri already has volunteers in Texas, and right after Labor Day, the Northwest Missouri chapter is sending people who've been assisting local flood victims here in Missouri for the past two weeks.



Red Cross communications officer Mark Tauscheck says the volunteers are thoroughly trained, but they have a huge responsibility.



"They don't get paid; they have to be willing to be deployed at a moment's notice for days, if not weeks at a time," he said. "So, they really are picking up and leaving their lives behind them - leaving families and sometimes jobs to go into disaster areas."



He says they're in for a long haul in Houston, where the arduous task of feeding and sheltering tens of thousands will continue for an indefinite amount of time. The Red Cross estimates that about 32,000 Texans have sought refuge in 250 shelters - a number that's expected to climb to 50,000 over the weekend.



Disaster-relief volunteers often are people in their 50s and 60s, or newly retired. Tauscheck notes that, despite the hard work and no pay, the retention rate for Red Cross volunteers is high. He has a theory about why that's the case.



"The Red Cross kind of gets in your blood, it becomes a way of life, and a lot of these volunteers say just going down there and being on the front lines and just helping people at their biggest time of need is really addictive," he explains.



Tauscheck says the Red Cross volunteers come from a variety of professions and circumstances. Some are doctors, nurses and educators, or simply people with caring hearts.

Kevin Patrick Allen, Public News Service - MO