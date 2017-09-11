 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily News - September 11, 2017 


Here’s a look at what’s happening today: Hurricane Irma moves north after raking the Florida Peninsula; proposed federal budget cuts could impact weather tracking; and the clock ticking toward a net neutrality decision.

Daily Newscasts

ID Dairy Industry Hopeful Congress Will Act on Immigration

The dairy industry relies on foreign-born labor, although it isn't eligible for the H-2A visa. (Kenneth Freeman/Flickr)
The dairy industry relies on foreign-born labor, although it isn't eligible for the H-2A visa. (Kenneth Freeman/Flickr)
September 11, 2017

BOISE, Idaho -- Idaho's rural communities rely on agriculture. And that means these communities also rely on foreign-born laborers.

Idaho Dairymen's Association director Bob Naerebout said the number of undocumented workers in dairy isn't certain, but according to national audits, the number could be as high as 70 percent. He said he’s also not certain how many workers will be affected by the Trump administration's decision to stop the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, but he hopes that decision will push Congress to act.

"So if there's any sign of benefit of the Trump administration's reversal of the Obama administration's declaration on DACA, it would be hopefully that Congress is now challenged to a greater degree than it ever has been challenged before to address immigration,” Naerebout said.

The dairy industry often is in a tough spot when it comes to labor, Naerebout said, because the industry isn't eligible for the H2A visa, which is a temporary work visa for foreign-born workers. He said he doesn't support amnesty for undocumented immigrants, but he does support a path to legal status.

The IDA came to the support of undocumented immigrants in July when it was discovered that the Jerome County Sheriff's Office might rent out beds to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Naerebout said his association opposed the contract because ICE agents in Jerome County could scare the immigrant community and hurt the dairy industry.

"Anybody involved with foreign-born labor, they know of individuals who are their friends whose legal status might be questioned, and it puts their friends in jeopardy or family members in jeopardy,” he said. “So it became a huge issue to the Hispanic community not only in Jerome but all of the Magic Valley."

Naerebout said along with being vital to Idaho's agricultural economy, allowing immigrants to come out of the shadows will let them be more engaged in their communities. And that's a plus for everyone.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - ID

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2017