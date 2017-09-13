 
PNS Daily News - September 13, 2017 


President Trump schedules a post-Hurricane Irma visit to Florida; a D.C. hearing focuses on deregulating gun silencers and armor piercing bullets; and a website offers a second chance for job seekers with criminal records. Details on those stories in today's news.

Daily Newscasts

Hearing Set on Deregulating Gun Silencers, Armor Piercing Bullets

The SHARE Act, which deregulates silencers and armor-piercing bullets, is the subject of a hearing Wednesday in Washington. (Wikimedia Commons)
September 13, 2017

PHOENIX – A bill that would remove restrictions on gun silencers and armor piercing bullets is expected to get a vote Wednesday in the Natural Resources Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives.

The SHARE Act was intended to increase access for hunters on federal land, but recently was amended to allow wider purchase of silencers and armor piercing bullets.

Rep. Raul Grijalva says the provisions are a priority of the National Rifle Association, but are opposed by most law enforcement groups, who fear for their officers' safety.

"Unregulated use of silencers would flood the market and flood our country, and this would open up a market in which anybody could acquire a silencer,” the Arizona Democrat points out. “Especially in the state of Arizona, which is a concealed carry state, armor piercing bullets would become a standard."

The silencer provision was previously part of the so-called Hearing Protection Act, which has gotten little traction as a standalone bill.

Patricia Maisch survived the mass shooting that injured Rep. Gabby Giffords in Tucson six years ago. Maisch, who grabbed the shooter's extra magazine of bullets, says silencers rob victims of the ability to react.

"I was able to distinguish at the first shot that it was a gun,” she recalls. “And so to be able to distinguish that sound and hide or run or take cover is very critical."

The NRA reportedly spent $50 million in the 2016 elections and has spent $3.2 million dollars on lobbying in the first two quarters of this year.

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - AZ

 
