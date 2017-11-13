Union Official Rips Gillespie Attacks As Distraction

Ralph Northam's personal background is winning favor from some of those concerned about Ed Gillespie's rhetoric. (Northam for Governor)

RICHMOND, Va. – Even some Republicans say they're disgusted by Ed Gillespie's campaign, but a Northern Virginia union official says the candidate is intentionally trying to distract working voters.



Before running for governor, many considered Gillespie a moderate. Now, according to articles in the Washington Post and other outlets, former political associates are criticizing Gillespie's tactics as vile and racist.



Maria Naranjo is the capital area district director for union 32BJ SEIU. She says the real reason Gillespie is attacking migrant groups is because he has no plans on jobs, wages or health care.



"I didn't think he'd go there when the race first started," she says. "What we want to say to Ed Gillespie: 'Where's your plan on jobs? Where's your plan to help workers get health care?'"



Gillespie argues that his campaign has been focused on the broken immigration system, but Naranjo says he has been distracting attention from issues like wages and health care.



By comparison, she says her members are impressed with Democratic Lieutenant Gov. Ralph Northam's history of genuine public service. Naranjo says not only has Northam endorsed raising the minimum wage, he also has an impressive military record and a record as a medical professional.



"He's a doctor, he's cared for children, he's cared for sick people," she explains. "Doesn't matter the color of their skin, doesn't matter their nationality, doesn't matter their religion. That he really connects with them."



Today's election is likely to be one of the most closely watched this year, nationally.

Dan Heyman, Public News Service - VA