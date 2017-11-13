 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - November 13, 2017 


This is the week the U.S. House hopes to move forward on its controversial tax plan; also on our rundown; a photojournalist facing 60 years for videotaping a D.C. protest riot; new jobs in many states that don’t require a college degree; and the New Mexico Spaceport could be poised to deliver on promises.

Daily Newscasts

School Districts and Pre-K Program Suffer Without Capital Budget

Without a capital budget, many programs aren't able to start the renovations needed to add preschools to the state. (Joe Wolf/Flickr)
Without a capital budget, many programs aren't able to start the renovations needed to add preschools to the state. (Joe Wolf/Flickr)
November 9, 2017

OLYMPIA, Wash. -- The seemingly endless stalemate over the capital budget is frustrating school districts and attempts to expand the state's preschool program.

More than $1 billion in the budget is for school construction, including in many rural districts in need of renovations such as the Reardan-Edwall School District. Marcus Morgan, the superintendent there, said no major work has been done to the district's buildings in forty years.

He said after 11 failed attempts to pass bonds, it finally looked like Reardan-Edwall was going to get the funds it needed in the capital budget. But those dollars are locked up, and so Morgan said the district went looking to borrow money on the commercial market to keep its project on track.

"The commercial lenders have looked at our books and say, 'Well, your books look fine, you're in great financial shape, but honestly, I don't know that we can trust the Legislature to ever pass a capital projects budget. And you don't have the capacity to pay it off if they don't. So, it's not you, it's just kind of like the Legislature's kind of crazy,’” Morgan said.

State Republicans refuse to pass a budget until the Legislature finds a fix to the Supreme Court's Hirst decision, which deals with water rights in rural parts of the state. Morgan said a solution to the Hirst decision is critical, but he thinks lawmakers should de-couple the issues.

State Democrats have raised the prospect of a special session to reach a deal in December, after the election is validated.

This was also the first year preschools in Washington state were set to get funding to expand, with the Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program's goal to reach every child by 2022. They still have a long way to go.

Katy Warren, deputy director of the Washington State Association of Head Start and ECEAP, said the state recognizes facilities are a major barrier for reaching children, but the work to get buildings ready can't get started. She said the lack of a capital budget hurts building efforts in rural areas the most.

"If you look at a rural area, they may have some empty storefronts, but those storefronts might have asbestos in them or they might just be completely unsuitable,” Warren said. “And you have to be able to renovate spaces so that you have little, tiny toilets for children and so that you can meet health requirements."

ECEAP largely supports kids from families who might not otherwise be able to afford preschool or child care. Warren said there's a reason the state has decided to invest in early education: these programs get kids school-ready and actually save for the state money down the line.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - WA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2017