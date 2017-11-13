 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - November 13, 2017 


This is the week the U.S. House hopes to move forward on its controversial tax plan; also on our rundown; a photojournalist facing 60 years for videotaping a D.C. protest riot; new jobs in many states that don’t require a college degree; and the New Mexico Spaceport could be poised to deliver on promises.

Daily Newscasts

Report: Number of Well Paid, Blue Collar Jobs Growing in Texas

Manufacturing and other industry jobs that pay well but don't need a four-year degree are growing in Texas and across the country, according to a new report. (Pixabay)
Manufacturing and other industry jobs that pay well but don't need a four-year degree are growing in Texas and across the country, according to a new report. (Pixabay)
November 13, 2017

WACO, Texas – A new study just out shows that in Texas and around the country, the number of good paying jobs for workers with less than a bachelor's degree is growing.

The report from the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce found that over the past 25 years, nearly half of the states in the U.S. have added jobs that pay well without requiring a four-year degree.

Neil Ridley, state initiative director for the Georgetown Center, says the bulk of these jobs go to workers with an associate's degree or other post-secondary training.

"We define good jobs as starting at $35,000 per year,” he states. “And then good jobs, in our analysis, have median earnings of $55,000 per year. That's across the country, and it varies somewhat at the state level."

The report, which covers 1991 through 2015, found that despite some losses in the manufacturing sector, 23 states gained good paying jobs without a B.A. in industries such as construction and transportation.

Skilled service industries, such as financial services and health services, gained another 4 million jobs over the same period.

Ridley says Texas is among the fastest growing states for those good jobs.

"Good jobs and skilled service industries in Texas have grown very rapidly, much faster than the national average – 124 percent,” Ridley points out. “The top industry right now for non-B.A. good jobs is manufacturing with 14 percent."

Michael Bettersworth, vice chancellor and chief policy officer for the Texas State Technical College system, which confers hundreds of associate degrees each year, says the demand for qualified workers is growing.

"Last week I was in front of 20 different employers, including companies like Chevron and Valero,” he relates. “They have huge numbers of employees in these technical fields that can retire today, and they don't have qualified applicants waiting at their doors."

Research for the project was collaboration between the Georgetown Center and J.P. Morgan Chase and Company. The report, along with a companion website, can be found at GoodJobsData.org.



Mark Richardson, Public News Service - TX

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2017