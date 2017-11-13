Women's Entrepreneurship Day Wisconsin Set for Tuesday

Former gubernatorial candidate Mary Burke, a successful entrepreneur, is among the speakers at Women's Entrepreneurship Day Wisconsin. (Mary Burke)

MADISON, Wis. – Women from around the state will gather Tuesday in Madison for the inaugural, daylong Women's Entrepreneurship Day.



The aim of the organizers is to empower and support women entrepreneurs in the Badger State by giving them the tactics to succeed, and hearing from other women entrepreneurs who have built successful businesses in Wisconsin.



The creator and organizer of the event is Laura Gallagher, who founded and built a thriving public relations company.



She says being a woman entrepreneur means navigating a lot of challenges.



"It's a complex ecosystem within the entrepreneurial framework that either allows a woman to succeed and do really well, or it can be a barrier to her,” she points out. “What we want to do is to knock down as many of those barriers as possible and help them to thrive."



The event will allow participants to hear from a wide variety of experts on how to get a business started, including venture capitalists, communications professionals and specialists in the tactics of building a business from the ground up.



According to Gallagher, women entrepreneurs in rural Wisconsin have a bigger challenge than urban entrepreneurs.



"There's a lot happening in the tech community here in Wisconsin, particularly in the hubs – Madison and Milwaukee – and even in the Fox Valley,” she states. “But rural women are also creating great things, but they don't have access to the same networks and they don't have access to the information."



Creating a personal network of other business owners to call on for help and advice will also be a part of the Women's Entrepreneurship Day.



Gallagher says overcoming fear is a critical step women entrepreneurs must learn to take.



"We're afraid to ask for the real money, we're afraid to ask for the raise, we're afraid to ask for the things that we need,” she states. “My hope with this day is that women will get over it, asking for the success that they deserve, and just going in the direction of their dreams."



Gallagher says one of the best ways to learn is from women who have "been there, done that."





Tim Morrissey, Public News Service - WI