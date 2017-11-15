 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - November 15, 2017 


Another U.S. mass shooting on today’s nationwide rundown; plus widespread voter registration violations reported in Arizona; a look at why new business creation is on the decline in the U.S; and get ready, get set, give!

Daily Newscasts

Report: Anti-Muslim Organization Growing Deep Roots in MT

The fight over refugee resettlement has become a flashpoint in Montana. (Mrs. Gemstone/Flickr)
The fight over refugee resettlement has become a flashpoint in Montana. (Mrs. Gemstone/Flickr)
November 15, 2017

HELENA, Mont. -- A new report examines the deep roots of the growing anti-Muslim movement in Montana.

The Montana Human Rights Network's "ACTing for Islamophobia" report takes a look at some of the groups spreading hate directed at Muslims - specifically local chapters of ACT for America, a network the Southern Poverty Law Center has called the largest anti-Muslim hate group in the country.

Travis McAdam, research director for the Montana Human Rights Network, said the organization's most active chapter, Flathead ACT, often features speakers from the Montana Republican establishment.

"There definitely seems to be a lot of overlap between the leadership of the local county chapters of ACT for America and also the local Republicans' women's clubs in those same counties,” McAdam said. “And some of that is no doubt somewhat organic."

In 2016, ACT for America named Flathead the chapter of the year. According to the report, the chapter frequently features speakers from across the country with anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim views.

Many Montana Republicans deny that ACT for America is a hate group. Supporters of the group describe it as educational.

ACT for America has sponsored anti-Sharia law bills in Montana's state House, even though the Muslim population in the state is very small. McAdam said the anti-Muslim groups have largely used “defensive” language when speaking in Montana.

"Part of that rhetoric that they've used is that Montanans basically need to fight to keep Montana the way that it is,” he said. "In other words, 'We need to take action to keep Muslim people from moving in and taking over the state.'"

Groups also have used refugee resettlement as a flashpoint for debate. McAdam said Flathead ACT might be winning the battle for recruits.

"Flathead ACT is doing that up in the Flathead area, and we don't think that that really does represent the majority of people in most communities,” he said. "So, trying to give people some information that they can take out and use in their communities to counter this rhetoric is a really good first step."

The ACTing for Islamophobia report is available here.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - MT

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2017