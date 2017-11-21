 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - November 20, 2017 


On our Monday nationwide rundown; decision day for the Keystone XL pipeline; a border patrol agent killed in the line of duty in Texas; and time is running out to comment on fees that could double or triple at many National Parks in 2018.

Daily Newscasts

Rural Ore. Gets Financial Lifeline from Credit Union

Pacific Crest Federal Credit Union could use its new Christmas Valley branch as a blueprint for other rural branches. (Courtesy of Pacific Crest Federal Credit Union)
Pacific Crest Federal Credit Union could use its new Christmas Valley branch as a blueprint for other rural branches. (Courtesy of Pacific Crest Federal Credit Union)
November 20, 2017

CHRISTMAS VALLEY, Ore. – Last year, U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon reached out to the Northwest Credit Union Association, explaining that a rural part of Lake County in southern Oregon was in need of financial services.

Now, Pacific Crest Federal Credit Union on Monday is holding the grand opening of its newest branch in Christmas Valley.

Chad Olney, president and CEO of the Klamath-based credit union, says Pacific Crest went to the area to hear some of the challenges community members were facing so that his institution could serve their needs.

"You hear stories about people who may get a paycheck and need to deposit it, but it's 60 miles to the nearest financial institution to be able to deposit those funds and needing to scrape together the gas money to be able to get there to deposit the funds just so that they have them," he relates.

An ECONorthwest report notes that credit unions have become lifelines for rural Northwest communities as large, for-profit institutions pull out of small communities. Credit unions serve more than 400,000 rural Oregonians and are present in 31 of the state's 36 counties.

Olney says the Christmas Valley branch could become the blueprint for other rural branches.

The new operation in north Lake County is small. There are two full-time employees and one part-time employee, and the branch will use video-conferencing technology to contact loan officers in the Klamath Falls headquarters 120 miles to the south.

Olney says having personnel in the office for people in the area to speak to is important.

"It's really hard to know and understand intimately the needs of the people in any given community without actually having people there to meet with them to build those relationships and to have those robust conversations that really help people to communicate what their needs are and for us to be able to meet those needs," he states.

Credit unions are not-for-profit, member-owned cooperatives. About half of Oregonians are members of these institutions.


Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - OR

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2017