NM Residents Wait for Snow in Shirtsleeves

New Mexicans are ready for ski season, but above-normal temperatures are expected from December through February. (pixabay)



ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Winter is weeks away but fall is just arriving in New Mexico, with a La Niña weather pattern expected to leave the state high and dry this winter.



Albuquerque's high temperature of 73 degrees last Friday was the warmest on record for that date, and Santa Fe is experiencing similar above-normal readings. Meanwhile, meteorologist Todd Shoemake with the National Weather Service said the first freeze in Albuquerque has typically come around Halloween, but this year didn’t occur until Nov. 18 - one day earlier than in 2016.



"Bottom line is, right now with La Nina taking shape, we are expecting a drier than normal winter, so less snowfall overall and more of a warmer-than-normal winter as well,” Shoemake said. "We've certainly kind of seen that as we've just kind of stepped into fall now."



Most of New Mexico has warmed at least 1 degree Fahrenheit in the last century - a change that is leaving its mark on the Southwest with drying streams, larger and more severe wildfires, droughts and large-scale forest dieback. The National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center says New Mexico has a 40-60 percent chance of higher than average temperatures from December through February.



New Mexico's growing season differs considerably because of the large variation in elevation. But Shoemake said it seems clear something has changed when summer vegetables are still growing in November.



"Anecdotally, my colleagues, you know, were pulling tomatoes off their gardens yesterday just because they knew it was going to finally freeze, and that's just absurd,” he said. "So the growing season, I think is - I don't want to say it's fully been extended, but it certainly does kind of have an impact."



The Thanksgiving holiday will draw skiers to New Mexico's resorts this week, but man-made snow will have to substitute for what Mother Nature normally provides. Only a few inches of snow have fallen around the northern mountains so far this season.



Since the 1950s, the snowpack has been decreasing in New Mexico as well as in Colorado, Utah and Wyoming, and experts say it will eventually shorten the season for skiing and other forms of winter tourism and recreation.

Roz Brown, Public News Service - NM