How to Give on Thanksgiving

"No Hunger November" is a slogan teams use as they register for the Walk to End Hunger at the Mall of America Thanksgiving morning. (Walk to End Hunger)

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The 10th annual Walk to End Hunger will take place at 7:30 a.m. Thanksgiving Day at the Mall of America.



It's a 5 kilometer fundraising walk through the inside of the mall, with proceeds going to 12 nonprofit organizations committed to ending hunger in Minnesota.



Sophia Lenarz-Coy, associate director of Hunger Solutions, says even if people can't make it to the mall, they can still raise money by registering as a sleepwalker.



"Whether it's that you live outside of the Twin Cities metro or you're traveling for Thanksgiving or you're in charge of the turkey, you can still sign up as a 'sleep walker' to kind of show your support for the events," she explains.



Participants are encouraged to form teams, or join a team. They can designate which group gets the money they raise.



The 12 beneficiaries include food shelves, meals on wheels and community meal programs.



Day-of-registration starts at 7 a.m., with countdown in the rotunda at 7:30.



More information is available at WalktoEndHunger.org.



Hunger is a persistent problem everywhere, with food shelf visits in Minnesota on track to top 3 million this year, for the seventh year in a row.



Hunger Solutions says food shelf visits among seniors are up 30 percent from five years ago.



Lenarz-Coy says Thanksgiving is a good time for people to take stock of what they have, and what they have to give.



"It feels like a really great moment, before you sit down for your own feast, to just remember there are a lot of folks in Minnesota who just don't know where their next meal is coming from, and all these 12 organizations believe we can really do something about that," she states.



The annual Walk to End Hunger has raised more than $1 million since it began, with 4,000 to 5,000 participants every year.









Laurie Stern, Public News Service - MN