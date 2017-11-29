Progressive Groups Rally Against Senate Tax Plan As Vote Nears

Not One Penny rallies, such as this one in Reno, are blanketing the country this week ahead of the Senate tax plan vote. (Matthew Flonken/Organizing For America)

RENO, Nev. – Protesters are gathering Wednesday in Reno and Las Vegas to slam the Republican tax plan – saying it would explode the deficit in order to give a tax break to corporations and the wealthy.



The rallies, plus another held in Reno on Tuesday, are part of a nationwide series of events this week ahead of the vote in the U.S. Senate.



Republican leaders contend that the lower tax rates on corporations will create more jobs.



But Elliott Parker, a professor of economics at the University of Nevada Reno, says there is no evidence that tax cuts lead to growth when the economy already is booming.



"This bill is basically a bait and switch,” he asserts. “They're offering temporary tax cuts for about half the population that will then expire and turn into tax increases in the future, and they're making the tax cuts for the rich permanent and deep."



The Congressional Budget Office says the plan would add $1.5 trillion to the deficit over the next 10 years, mainly by lowering the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 20 percent.



Ed Miller, a volunteer with the group Organizing for Action, says it's hypocritical, coming from a party of deficit hawks.



"So, all the fiscal responsibility that many members of Congress have been crying about for years went out the window with this tax bill so they can get the money to their donors,” he states. “That's why we're out there protesting."



In the Nevada delegation, Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto opposes the tax bill while Republican Sen. Dean Heller voted to advance it on Tuesday from his perch on the Senate Finance Committee.



The event Wednesday in Las Vegas takes place at 1 p.m. at the Federal Courthouse. The Reno event is at noon at a restaurant called El Salvador.









Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - NV