 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - November 29, 2017 


Progressive groups rally against the GOP tax plan as the Senate vote nears; also on today’s rundown; evidence grows of link between fracking and Texas earthquakes; and we’ll tell you why wildfires are burning through the Forest Service budget, even in the East.

Daily Newscasts

Stay Safe, Within Budget During Holiday Shopping

Purchasing items on public wifi can open consumers up to information stealing. (Photo-Mix/Pixabay)
Purchasing items on public wifi can open consumers up to information stealing. (Photo-Mix/Pixabay)
November 29, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. – Don't let the holiday cheer turn into misery.

Experts say folks should follow some safety tips to make sure their information stays secure.

Already, American shoppers are out in record numbers, and they're surfing the web for gifts more than ever.

Michael Murdoch, a communications specialist with Wauna Federal Credit Union in Clatskanie, says people need to be careful when making purchases online.

He advises people to use secure websites that begin with HTTPS and refrain from buying gifts while connected to public Wi-Fi.

Most importantly, Murdoch says weak passwords are one of the easiest ways for fraudsters to get hold of personal information.

"One thing that everybody can do is to use complicated passwords,” he states. “We can't stress that enough – to change them and use complicated ones.

“So, at least eight characters, including numbers, special characters and, of course, upper and lower cases."

In stores, Murdoch encourages people to shield their PIN numbers when entering them. He says people also should monitor their accounts online.

Credit unions such as Murdoch's and most other financial institutions offer phone apps for tracking accounts.

Murdoch says people also should track how much they're spending this season. Making a list and keeping a budget can help.

"It's always a good idea to set yourself a budget because – I'm definitely guilty of this – before you know it, you've overspent or perhaps you purchase something that you didn't quite plan to purchase for," he states.

Murdoch says people should keep to their budgets through the holidays, including the day after Christmas, which is a big shopping day.

He adds that websites such as Pricewatch.com or Google shopping are good places to compare prices online and find the best deals.


Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - OR

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2017