Ohio Foodies, Farmers Can Taste the Change

The Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association's annual conference is expected to draw 1,200 to Dayton this February. (OEFFA)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Farmers, foodies and anyone hungry to know more about local, sustainable foods are invited to an annual event that draws more than 1,000 people from Ohio and beyond.



Registration is now open for the Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association's 39th annual conference, Feb. 15-17.



Lauren Ketcham, OEFFA’s communications coordinator, says it's a great chance to learn more about a variety of topics, including gardening and urban agriculture, farm business management, food safety and homesteading.



"The goal of the conference really is to bring farmers and food advocates together to learn, network, share and break bread with the goal of inspiring, empowering and growing the local foods and organic farming community," Ketcham states.



The conference theme is "A Taste for Change." It will be held at the Dayton Convention Center, and information on registration is online at oeffa.org.



Ketcham says about 1,200 people are expected to attend this year, and she notes the conference has something for everyone, not just farmers working on large tracts of land.



"Folks that are interested in maybe being an effective advocate for the food and farm policy issues that they care about – we have sessions that deal with that,” she states. “We have sessions that are focused on green living, so people that want to learn how to incorporate fresh, healthy foods into their urban landscape, onto their dinner table."



World-renowned organic expert Jeff Moyer of the Rodale Institute is the keynote speaker on Friday, Feb. 16. The next day, author and safe-products advocate Stacy Malkan takes the stage for her keynote speech, "Fake News, Fake Food."







Mary Kuhlman, Public News Service - OH