 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - December 5, 2017 


The U.S. Supreme Court hears the Masterpiece Cakeshop case today; labor organizations denounce a "union-busting" Bill demanding workers pay for representation; and we take a look at the move to open the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil drilling that's tucked into the GOP tax plan.

Daily Newscasts

Ohio Foodies, Farmers Can Taste the Change

The Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association's annual conference is expected to draw 1,200 to Dayton this February. (OEFFA)
The Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association's annual conference is expected to draw 1,200 to Dayton this February. (OEFFA)
December 4, 2017

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Farmers, foodies and anyone hungry to know more about local, sustainable foods are invited to an annual event that draws more than 1,000 people from Ohio and beyond.

Registration is now open for the Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association's 39th annual conference, Feb. 15-17.

Lauren Ketcham, OEFFA’s communications coordinator, says it's a great chance to learn more about a variety of topics, including gardening and urban agriculture, farm business management, food safety and homesteading.

"The goal of the conference really is to bring farmers and food advocates together to learn, network, share and break bread with the goal of inspiring, empowering and growing the local foods and organic farming community," Ketcham states.

The conference theme is "A Taste for Change." It will be held at the Dayton Convention Center, and information on registration is online at oeffa.org.

Ketcham says about 1,200 people are expected to attend this year, and she notes the conference has something for everyone, not just farmers working on large tracts of land.

"Folks that are interested in maybe being an effective advocate for the food and farm policy issues that they care about – we have sessions that deal with that,” she states. “We have sessions that are focused on green living, so people that want to learn how to incorporate fresh, healthy foods into their urban landscape, onto their dinner table."

World-renowned organic expert Jeff Moyer of the Rodale Institute is the keynote speaker on Friday, Feb. 16. The next day, author and safe-products advocate Stacy Malkan takes the stage for her keynote speech, "Fake News, Fake Food."


Mary Kuhlman, Public News Service - OH

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2017