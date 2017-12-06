 
The Mueller probe now reported to be digging into Trump family bank records; "Dreamers" will risk arrest today in a push for Congress to act on immigration; Net Neutrality protests spread across the nation; and local pushback to the administration's call to reduce the size of an Oregon national monument.

Nationwide Protests on Net Neutrality Come to Arizona

Nationwide protests this week aim to convince the Federal Communications Commission to keep net neutrality rules in place. (Max Kohler/iStockphoto)
December 6, 2017

PHOENIX – Protesters are gathering in Phoenix, Tempe, Surprise and Tucson Wednesday to support a free and open Internet as part of 600 events nationwide to protect net neutrality.

The Federal Communications Commission plans to vote Dec. 14 on whether to lift rules that keep Internet service providers from offering faster speeds to sites that can afford to pay higher fees, which puts small business and nonprofit websites at a big disadvantage.

Christopher Mitchell, director of the Community Broadband Networks Initiative for the Institute for Local Self-Reliance, says providers might start partitioning off the Internet with packages that only give people access to specific sites.

"The fear is that without network neutrality, without that protection, the Internet service providers will have more power to charge you more to access certain sites or certain services,” he points out. “Historically, the example is that you might get charged more to use Netflix. "

Large Internet providers have promised to be fair and keep consumers' best interests in mind.

But Mitchell worries providers could slow down connection speeds for website owners that don't pay higher fees, thus driving viewers to other, faster sites.

Find out more about local protests at events.battleforthenet.com.

Ajit Pai, who was appointed FCC chairman by President Donald Trump, says the market will curb any abuses.

But Mitchell notes that in many towns, big Internet service providers have a near monopoly.

"Most Americans only have one choice in high quality Internet access,” he points out. “Beyond that, they have to either take a lower quality service option or move."

In more than 30 states, local authorities have taken the matter into their own hands, organizing municipal telephone companies that compete with the big ISPs but are required to operate in the public interest and seek to offer reasonably priced high speed Internet.




Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - AZ

 
