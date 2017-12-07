 
President Trump makes good on on campaign pledge to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital; also on the rundown, Georgia recognized as national leader in care of youth in foster care; and some perspective from the Lone Star State on the long road to recovery from Hurricane Harvey.

New Iowa IDs are In the Mail

New voter ID cards are being mailed this week to 123,000 Iowans who don't have drivers licenses or other official ID. (Iowa Secretary of State)
December 7, 2017

DES MOIES, Iowa -- The Iowa Secretary of State wants 123,000 voters to be on the lookout for a special envelope coming in the mail in the next few days. Voter ID cards are being mailed to Iowans who do not have a state driver's license or other state ID.

Kevin Hall, spokesman for Secretary of State Paul Pate, said the cards will ensure that registered voters have what they need, beginning with the 2018 elections.

"Voters at the polls will be asked to present either a driver's license, a non-driver's ID, military ID, veteran's ID, passport or, if they don't have any of those, their voter ID card, which we will be mailing to them automatically,” Hall said.

In 2018, voters will be asked to show their ID at the polls. Voters without the necessary ID will be asked to sign an oath verifying their identity. Stricter measures will be enforced in 2019.

Some Iowans are still concerned that people who move frequently or misplace the new cards will be left out of the voting process. But Kevin Hall said the new measures are meant to make voting more efficient, especially as the state moves to electronic poll books.

"This will greatly enhance not only the electoral experience for the voter, make it easier for them and for the poll worker, but just eliminate any potential for human fraud and human error as well,” he said.

Iowa has one of the highest voter-participation rates in the country; about 93 percent of the eligible population is registered.

Laurie Stern, Public News Service - IA

 
