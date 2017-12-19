 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - December 19, 2017 


The NTSB is investigating Monday's fatal train derailment in Washington state. Also on our rundown: groups call the GOP Tax Plan a "lump of coal" for struggling folks in the Midwest; and doctors say holiday depression is both real and treatable.

Daily Newscasts

Getting Treatment for the Holiday Blues

Folks who experience apathy or a lack of motivation for two weeks or more should seek professional help. (free-photo/Pixabay)
Folks who experience apathy or a lack of motivation for two weeks or more should seek professional help. (free-photo/Pixabay)
December 19, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. – The holidays typically are time spent with the family and in good cheer. But for folks who have experienced loss or trauma, this time of year can be challenging.

Diane Bocking-Byrd, a behavioral health and integration manager with CareOregon.org, says the tragedy not only of loss but events such as divorce can contribute to the holiday blues.

To curb depression before it hits, Bocking-Byrd suggests people limit their use of alcohol or other substances over the holidays. She says people should listen to family members and friends too, because they may have noticed something is different.

"Oftentimes it's other people that notice it before we do, and so that's the time to probably seek at least what's called a screening at your primary-care physician's office," she explains.

Bocking-Byrd says people who experience a lack of motivation or apathy for two or weeks or more should seek help. She adds that CareOregon has established a process where all the primary-care providers in its network are able to screen for symptoms of depression and refer patients to the necessary specialist.

She also notes that society isn't very good at dealing with the expression of sadness, which can lead people to bottle up those feelings. That can actually lead to physical health conditions as well as depression.

She says it's important to remember that if someone experiences depression, it is a health issue that needs to be addressed like any other health issue.

"It's nobody's fault," she stresses. "Nobody's 'flawed.' It happens with genetics, it happens with prolonged sadness or exposure to trauma; and it can also be a side effect of diabetes, high blood pressure and cardiac conditions."

Bocking-Byrd says CareOregon has care coordinators who can help folks find the right services over the phone. People can also call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK for prevention and crisis resources.

She adds if someone needs immediate attention, it is best to call 911.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - OR

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2017