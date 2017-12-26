 
PNS Daily Newscast - December 26, 2017 


Gov. Jerry Brown uses his California pardon power to block the deportations of a pair of Cambodian men. Also on our nationwide rundown: the 'politics of resentment' are alive and well in the United States; and plans are already underway for a gift to Mother Earth in 2018.

Jumpstart Those Resolutions: Financial Resource Fairs Coming to Michigan

Participants in Show Me the Money Day events will get tips on how not to break the bank in 2018. (finance/morguefile)
December 26, 2017

LANSING, Mich. -- For those who list getting into better financial shape among their goals for 2018, experts are coming to communities across the state to help connect people with the resources they need to be financially fit.

The Community Economic Development Association of Michigan is organizing 39 different "Show Me the Money Day" events around the state in January and February. They're offering free assistance on a variety of topics from applying for college financial aid to budgeting to buying a house.

Allyson Brooks, a financial empowerment associate with CEDAM, said they're a way to kick off tax season and promote opportunities to increase income and build assets.

"Even getting free tax assistance can save a low-to-moderate-income family thousands of dollars per year,” Brooks said. “And that's really what it's all about, is putting the money back in Michigan families' wallets. "

Information on where and when to find these events is at ShowMeTheMoneyDay.org.

Brooks said the goal is to put all the financial resources people will need at different stages of their lives in one place, because she said in a financial pinch, it's too easy to make the wrong decision.

"Payday lending, using pawn shops as a resource,” she cited as examples. “So one thing we want to do is make sure that everything is in one spot, the financial mainstream is accessible for everyone."

Last year, more than 3,000 Michiganders attended Show Me The Money Day events.

Mona Shand, Public News Service - MI

 
