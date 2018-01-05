 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - January 5, 2018 


Conservation groups slam President Trump's plan to drill off the California coast and beyond; also on our Friday rundown; the DOJ Crackdown on pot; we take you to a state where two public employee unions are set to merge; and the story a a Native women's shelter- one door closes, another opens.

Daily Newscasts

Montana's Largest Public Employee Unions Set to Join Forces

MEA-MFT and the Montana Public Employees Union members say their merger will create a more united labor front at the Montana capitol. (Mark Holloway/Flickr)
MEA-MFT and the Montana Public Employees Union members say their merger will create a more united labor front at the Montana capitol. (Mark Holloway/Flickr)
January 5, 2018

HELENA, Mont. – Montana's two largest public-employee unions are moving closer to joining forces. On January 20, members of MEA-MFT and the Montana Public Employees Association will gather in Helena's Great Northern Hotel to ratify a proposed constitution and create the Montana Federation of Public Employees.

The newly formed union will represent a great variety of public employees including teachers, state and county employees, health-care personnel and more.

Amanda Curtis, a math teacher in Butte and MEA-MFT state officer, says the merger is a win for Montana communities and the middle class.

"We'll be looking at an organization that has about 24,000 members, which means that there basically won't be a family in Montana that either doesn't have a union member in it or is closely related to (or) knows someone who's a union member," she says.

MEA-MFT formed in 2000 when the Montana Education Association and the Montana Federation of Teachers merged. The history of MEA goes back to 1882 - seven years before Montana statehood - when frontier teachers decided to organize.

Quint Nyman is the executive director of the MPEA. He says the current merger is an opportunity for the two unions to have a more united front and a better seat at the negotiating table. That's especially important as Montana grapples with its budget and national issues such as the tax bill recently passed in Congress.

He says MPEA union members are excited about joining with MEA-MFT and the strength it will provide to their members.

"And then, from the folks I know who are MEA-MFT members, they see the same thing coming from ours," he says.

Curtis says this is the perfect time for a larger union because public employees are under attack from all directions. Most concerning is the case Janus versus AFSCME, which the Supreme Court will hear in February. She says if the Court sides with Janus, it will hurt public-employee unions nationwide.

"We're working really hard to have member-to-member conversations with everyone across the state who's eligible for a union membership and make sure that they're aware of what the union provides and fully invested in the labor movement going forward," Curtis explains.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - MT

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018