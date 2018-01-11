Public-Lands Advocates Speak Out After Bundy Release

Defenders of public lands say they worry that visitation to Gold Butte will drop off if travelers feel unsafe passing by the Bundy Ranch to get to the monument. (Gage Skidmore)

LAS VEGAS -- Supporters of Nevada's public lands say they're outraged that a judge declared a mistrial, freeing rancher Cliven Bundy this week.



Bundy was accused of ordering an armed standoff in 2014 against federal agents sent to remove his cattle from federal land after he defaulted on millions in grazing fees. Two of his sons also beat charges related to the armed seizure of a federal wildlife refuge in Oregon that turned violent.



Maria-Teresa Liebermann, deputy director at Battle Born Progress, said this only emboldens those who break the law and threaten public lands.



"Twice they have decided to attack our federal public lands, attack the folks that are simply trying to do their job to protect them, and they got off scott free,” Liebermann said. “And it's not right. They're domestic terrorists, and they should have been held accountable."



The judge said prosecutors unlawfully withheld evidence of snipers and surveillance around the Bundy property. Cliven Bundy, who spent 700 days behind bars and cannot be retried, said he is innocent and thinks the federal government should have no jurisdiction over the land where he grazes his cattle.



The Bundy ranch, about an hour outside Las Vegas, sits on the road that leads visitors to Gold Butte National Monument.



Rudy Zamora is the director at Chispa Nevada, a program of the League of Conservation Voters. He said there was a big drop in visitation during and after the standoff. And he worries that once again, people won't feel safe.



"If they were pointing guns at those federal agents back when the takeover happened, what doesn't guarantee us that they're not going to do that to everyday folks that are visiting the site,” Zamora said.



Two years ago, the Nevada state Senate approved a nonbinding resolution supporting the transfer of federal public land to the state. Then the Republicans lost their majority and the idea lost traction. In 2017, Congressman Mark Amodei backed off of a proposal to transfer more than 7 million acres of federal land to the state.

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - NV