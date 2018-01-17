 
Wisconsin Democrat Lays Out Vision for 2018 Session

Wisconsin's Senate minority leader says the state needs to make bigger investments in infrastructure, specifically broadband Internet, to help rural communities grow. (Wikimedia Commons)
January 17, 2018

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin families are working harder than ever, but finding it more difficult than ever to move forward, according to Wisconsin Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling.

The La Crosse Democrat says Wisconsin does better when all of the state's families do better, and advocates a legislative agenda for 2018 that favors working families over millionaires and large corporations.

Shilling says the Legislature needs to concentrate on different priorities.

"It's tax policies that are fair for middle class families,” she stresses. “It's the promise of opportunities for the sons and daughters of Wisconsin, regardless of what area code you live in, or what ZIP code. And it's the idea of building up strong communities."

Shilling says specifically, lawmakers need to work together to expand access to affordable health care, invest in infrastructure and improve workplace flexibility for Wisconsin families.

According to Shilling, Wisconsin’s neighboring states have done a better job of rebounding from the Great Recession.

"Our neighbors in Minnesota have chosen to invest in public education, in public infrastructure, as well as making sure that they remain a cutting edge, attractive community and region for young people who are looking to start careers," she points out.

Shilling says another big issue that must be addressed is finding a way to help Wisconsin's college graduates refinance their student loan debt.

Rather than using taxpayer money to lure foreign corporations, such as the $3 billion Foxconn deal, Shilling says Wisconsin needs to invest in its infrastructure.

"That's roads, bridges and broadband, that so many parts of the state still need that connectivity and that broadband,” she states. “The Internet has really become a great equalizer for economic development in rural communities."

Shilling says the Legislature needs to reverse the trend of making cuts to education in Wisconsin, and instead invest heavily in local public schools.

Tim Morrissey, Public News Service - WI

 
