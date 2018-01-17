 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - January 17, 2018 


As the DOJ tries a rare direct appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court on DACA, a new report says border patrol agents have been vandalizing water left for migrants; also, on today's rundown a labor dispute in Minnesota could affect Super Bowl week; and the Interior decision nears on sage-grouse plans.

Daily Newscasts

Report: CT Can Make Foster Care Better for Kids

For foster children, every change in placement is a major upheaval. (MorningbirdPhoto/Pixabay)
For foster children, every change in placement is a major upheaval. (MorningbirdPhoto/Pixabay)
January 17, 2018

HARTFORD, Conn. – Young people met with state legislators in Hartford on Tuesday to push for reforms that could help children in foster care.

For children, every move to a new foster home or group facility is a major upheaval, requiring adjustments to new rules, new routines and new expectations.

A report from Connecticut Voices for Children says the national standard for placement stability is for foster children to be moved no more than once every 243 days.

According to Nicole Updegrove, co-author of the report, in Connecticut the average placement is longer.

"For as long as youths are in care, they move, on average, once per year, and that's much better than what the national standard is,” she points out. “That said, moving once per year is still pretty tough on kids."

The report recommends several policy changes that could limit upheavals, such as giving children at least 10 days notice before a move, and ensuring they keep all their possessions.

Lauren Ruth, advocacy director at Connecticut Voices for Children, points out that any placement change can have impacts that not only affect relationships within foster care but can follow children into adulthood.

"Frequent placement changes tend to increase children's anxiety about abandonment from important people in their lives, as well as their tendency to avoid intimacy with those who care about them," she explains.

Ruth adds that a good, stable placement also can mitigate some of the harm done by earlier, unhealthy relationships.

Updegrove says the most important recommendation in the report is that children who are in foster care need to be involved in the process of revising child welfare policies.

"The young people growing up in the system know a lot of what needs to be done to fix it,” she states. “And if youth can get together to revise policy and practice, they can make it better for youth going forward in the future."


Andrea Sears, Public News Service - CT

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018