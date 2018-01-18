Sunday: Women's March Becomes Movement

An estimated 100,000 demonstrators showed up at the State Capitol in St. Paul, Jan. 21, 2017. (Dan Luke)

ST. PAUL, Minn. – President Donald Trump was inaugurated Jan. 20, 2017.



More than 100,000 Minnesotans remember Jan. 21, 2017 as the day they marched for women's rights.



Most rallied at the State Capitol, but there were protests in Greater Minnesota, too.



Demonstrations this weekend will be smaller but more focused.



Alicia Donahue, an organizer for Women's March on Minnesota, says that's because the march has become a movement.



"Marching in and of itself didn't create the kind of change that we need,” she states. “And so this year's event is going to be different than last year's because the purpose and the intent needs to be different."



This year's event will feature music, speeches by women leaders and opportunities to network and strategize. Donahue says she expects about 2,500 people.



Women's March Minnesota is in the process of becoming a non-profit group dedicated to eight principles, including reproductive rights and environmental justice.



Donahue says founders had to figure out how to not duplicate the work of existing groups but help them make what she calls "transformative change."



Donahue says in 2018, Women's March will do most of its organizing in Greater Minnesota.



"We know that we've got these really great pockets of people all throughout the state that know what's best for their community and know the change that needs to happen but don't know how to move that forward," she states.



Marches and rallies are scheduled for Saturday in Duluth, Rochester and Bemidji.



The Twin Cities event Sunday will take place at the Union Depot in St. Paul from 3:30 to 7 p.m.







Laurie Stern, Public News Service - MN