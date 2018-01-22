 
Call is Out: Senior Leaders Needed in New Hampshire

The New Hampshire Senior Leadership Program promotes advocacy on quality-of-life issues among older adults. (Pixabay)
The New Hampshire Senior Leadership Program promotes advocacy on quality-of-life issues among older adults. (Pixabay)
January 22, 2018

CONCORD, N.H. – An annual program is looking for folks who can carry the torch on issues that will help create better lives for Granite Staters as they age.

The New Hampshire Senior Leadership Program, now in its seventh year, provides training in advocacy and community leadership skills to help advance the needs of the 50-plus population.

Doug McNutt, associate state director for advocacy at AARP New Hampshire, says this work is essential – as the state has the second oldest population nationally.

"It's important that we come up with some new ways of dealing with aging, and take advantage of more of the skills of aging people,” he states. “Promote some more livable communities and things that will help people age, and really help the rest of the population. "

McNutt says the program teaches people about the legislative process, how aging related programs work, and how they can become leaders in their community.

There are 25 spots available for the 2018 class, and applications will be accepted until Feb. 23.

McNutt explains the program is designed for older adults, caregivers, family members and friends who want to enhance their advocacy skills. And it isn't just for AARP members.

"We've had people who have been with us already as volunteers, and we've had people we don't know at all who have gotten involved,” he states. “One person ran for the legislature, another person runs our volunteer program in Manchester. And some people have gotten involved in other legislative issues with us."

The New Hampshire Senior Leadership Program is a collaboration involving AARP New Hampshire, the Center on Aging and Community Living at the University of New Hampshire and Dartmouth Centers for Health and Aging.



Mary Kuhlman, Public News Service - NH

 
