 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - January 29, 2018. 


Mayors call on President Trump to help pave the way to progress; also on our nationwide rundown; billionaires made enough in 2017 to end poverty seven times over; and we will take you to the state some say is out front in fighting sexual assault.

Daily Newscasts

Tax Season Begins, Ohio Benefit Bank Ready to Crunch Numbers

In 2017, The Ohio Benefit Bank helped people prepare more than 60,000 federal, state and local tax returns. (401(k) 2012/Flickr)
In 2017, The Ohio Benefit Bank helped people prepare more than 60,000 federal, state and local tax returns. (401(k) 2012/Flickr)
January 29, 2018

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The tax filing season officially begins Monday and Ohioans who need help crunching the numbers may qualify for free assistance.

The Ohio Benefit Bank offers free online and in-person tax-prep services for married couples filing jointly with annual incomes up to $95,000, and some individual tax filers.

Martin Terry, associate director of work support initiatives for Ohio Association of Foodbanks, which operates the OBB, says his organization is happy to relieve some of the stress of tax season and beyond.

"We hear people that are just overjoyed that they don't have to pay $200, $300, $400 to have their taxes filed,” he states. “Another great thing about the Benefit Bank is we're not just a tax filing tool. We also connect people to work-support programs, SNAP, Medicaid. We also help people with energy assistance."

In 2017, The Ohio Benefit Bank helped people prepare more than 60,000 federal and state tax returns, a number Terry maintains will be even higher this year.

Ohioans can go to ohiobenefits.org to make an appointment with a trained tax preparer or to file online.

Since 2006, the OBB has saved Ohioans an estimated $35 million in tax preparation fees.

And Terry adds The Ohio Benefit Bank can also help tax filers boost their returns by determining eligibility for tax credits such as the Earned Income Tax Credit.

"I think our average EITC hovered around $3,000,” he points out. “So it's definitely a lot of money and it's a time when families are behind on bills, energy bills are higher during the winter, holiday bills are coming in, credit card bills are due, so it's really a big shot in the arm for families, that's for sure."

More than 960,000 Ohioans have gained access to tax credits and work supports worth nearly $2 billion since The Ohio Benefit Bank's inception.


Mary Kuhlman, Public News Service - OH

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018