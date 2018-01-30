Military Groups Push Trump to Protect Public Lands

Veterans' groups say they hope the president will call for protections for public lands in his State of the Union address. (Kurt Kuznicki)

Phoenix, AZ - Hundreds of veterans have signed a letter to President Donald Trump asking him to protect the national monuments rather than shrink them. Comment from Air Force S/Sgt. John Dalla (Ret.), who lives near Gold Butte and Red Rocks.



As President Donald Trump gets ready to deliver his State of the Union speech, more than 12-hundred veterans have just sent him a letter - urging him to protect boundaries of national monuments such as Gold Butte. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has delivered a report to the president advocating multiple monuments be shrunk to pave the way for commercial development, including oil and gas drilling, mining and ranching. Staff Sergeant John Dalla from Las Vegas, who retired from the Air Force, lives near Gold Butte and says veterans who fought for this country want to protect the land as well as the people.



"As a veteran, we all took the oath seriously as far as 'protect and defend', not only the Constitution but our country. Part of our country and our heritage is the land, and I'd like to see the land kept as public as possible and as pristine as possible."



More than a thousand of the vets who signed the letter to Trump are former officers or held other leadership positions. Zinke already has recommended that two national monuments be shrunk: Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante, both in Utah. Dozens more are awaiting a decision by the president.



The administration has called the establishment of national monuments in recent years a "land grab" and argues that the Antiquities Act only requires protection of the smallest area compatible with proper care and management. But Dalla says the monuments are very important, especially to vets trying to overcome post-traumatic stress disorder.



"There's kind of a healing quality to it. They need time to process the rigors that they have been through, and one of the best places you can actually do that is in nature. It kind of puts everything back in perspective for you."



Dalla also notes that protecting the lands also provides returning vets more recreational opportunities such as hunting, fishing and camping.



As President Donald Trump gets ready to deliver his State of the Union speech, more than 12-hundred veterans have just sent him a letter - urging him to protect boundaries of national monuments such as Gold Butte. Suzanne Potter has the story.



I'm Suzanne Potter



Reach Dalla at 702-764-8364. Letter: https://www.americasmonuments.com/veterans/

Support for this reporting was provided by the Pew Charitable Trusts.







Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - NV