Senior Advocates Push For Caregiver Tax Credit

A bill to give family caregivers a tax credit has passed the two committees in the state House of Representatives but has yet to get a floor vote. (AARP)

PHOENIX – More than 800,000 Arizonans are caregivers for an older relative, and senior groups are pushing state legislators for passage of a bill to give them a tax credit. House Bill 2087 would give people who spend at least $2,000 on things such as adding a ramp to the home - up to $1,000 back on their tax return. Statistics show the average caregiver spends almost $7,000 a year of his or her own money.



Stephen Jennings, the associate state director for advocacy at AARP Arizona, says the state would ultimately save money with this bill because it would lighten the load and reduce burnout.



"The longer they can help older relatives stay in their own homes where they want to be, and keep them out of expensive tax-supported institutions, everybody wins," he explains.



Jennings says caregiving can be so stressful that it is not uncommon for the caregiver to die before the person being cared for. He adds that Arizona families give almost 750 million hours of care each year - and if you figure their work is worth at least $11.50 an hour - it would amount to $9.4 billion worth of free care each year.



Jennings says AARP also is supporting a bill to add the developmentally disabled of any age to the system that puts missing people's names on electronic signs over the freeway. Right now, the system is only used for missing children, called Amber Alerts, and missing seniors, called Silver Alerts.



"Between those two age ranges, if they were developmentally disabled, the police would be authorized to use the Silver Alert system to have the public help find them," he says.



The AARP is also throwing its support to a bill that would ask the government to stop charging sales tax on items for incontinence, such as adult diapers, as well as on feminine hygiene products.

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - AZ