Workshop to Teach Older Arkansans to Start a Business

Many Americans 50 and older are looking at changing careers, and are considering starting their own business. (Pelaez/GettyImages)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Older Arkansans who are thinking about owning and operating a small business can learn what it takes to be their own boss at a workshop next week. Through a grant from the AARP Foundation, Winrock International is conducting a free, informational seminar titled Work for Yourself at 50-Plus in Little Rock, designed to give people 50 and older the tools and information they need to start and run a small business.



Liz Young, director of the Arkansas Women's Business Center, the workshop leader, says as people's first career begins to wind down, they often start thinking about doing something different with their life.



"Maybe they raised a family and their family is out and now they can focus on a new career," she says. "Anybody in that kind of area who has a dream or maybe they don't even know what they're ready to do yet, and they just aspire to be an entrepreneur and want to know the steps."



Young says the workshop will provide a look at what it takes to start a small business, help with writing a business plan, and information on how to fund your venture. She adds that the workshop includes one-on-one counseling with a professional business coach and informs attendees on how to avoid financial pitfalls and scam artists.



Young says whether they want to open a store, provide a service or hang out a shingle as an expert consultant, her group will provide continuing assistance to those who begin the process of starting a business.



"When we work with businesses, we want to make sure that they are successful and that we're not setting them up for failure," she explains. "So, we want to make sure mostly the bottom line is going to work and that we set these businesses up to succeed."



The workshop is set from noon to 1:30 P.M. Monday, February 5 at the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub (201 East Broadway) in Little Rock. You don't need to be an AARP member to attend and it is open to both men and women 50 and older. Call 888-339-5617 to register.

Mark Richardson, Public News Service - AR