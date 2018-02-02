Tax Man Cometh: Free Help Available to All Tennesseans

There are dozens of free Tax-Aide sites across Tennessee available to people of all ages and incomes, as a part of the AARP Foundation's program. (401kcalculator.org/flickr)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – It's a good weekend to start collecting what you need to settle up with Uncle Sam. Tax forms are arriving in mailboxes daily across Tennessee and that means it's tax time.



For people overwhelmed by the task, there is free help available for people of all ages and all income levels. The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program – now in its 50th year – is under way, and state coordinator Pamela Holcombe says it offers an army of volunteers across the state to help where computer programs may fail.



"There are some nuances, some things that people can take advantage of that they might not be aware of,” she says. “Expenses that they can deduct, and some things that they can't, that they may think they can. It just helps to keep from having an issue with the IRS."



The recently passed tax law changes will not impact your 2017 return. You can find your nearest Tax-Aide Center by going to aarp.org/findtaxhelp or by calling 888-227-7669.



Holcombe adds it’s important to bring the original Social Security card for everyone filing on your return, photo ID's for you and your spouse if you have one, and all tax documents. She says a good way to make sure you don't forget a form you need to complete your taxes is to pull out last year's file.



"We can't finish a return unless we have all of that. The best way to find that out is to look at last year's return and see how many W-2s they had, and how many 1099s they had, and make sure they have all of those unless they closed an account or quit a job," says Holcombe.



All AARP Tax-Aide volunteers are certified by the IRS and AARP and are trained annually to be aware of any new changes to the tax law.

Stephanie Carson, Public News Service - TN