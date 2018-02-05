Free Tax Help Available Now Through April

More than 1,000 AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers will help prepare taxes across Michigan this season. (DuBoix/morguefile)

LANSING, Mich. – Tax season is here and so is free help from the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program.



Last year, the program helped more than 66,000 people in Michigan file their federal and state income tax returns, and receive more than $26 million in refunds, including nearly $3 million in Earned Income Tax Credits.



Karen Kafantaris, associate state director at AARP Michigan, says the entirely volunteer-run program keeps growing.



"This year we have about 162 sites across the state,” she points out. “These are sites in senior centers, in libraries, in various places. We cover pretty much every county."



The service is open to everyone, not just seniors or AARP members, and aims especially to help low and middle-income Michiganders.



Appointments are necessary and Kafantaris recommends booking one as soon as possible, because the times do fill up. More information is online at AARP.org/taxaide, or by calling 1-888-AARP-NOW.



Kafantaris says many people who have used the Tax-Aide program end up returning as volunteers. She says all volunteers undergo rigorous training.



"We spend a lot of time training our volunteers,” she stresses. “It's IRS training. You get the best training possible for the volunteers, who then can do the best job possible."



And while this year's volunteers are already trained and sites staffed, she adds it's never too soon to start thinking about next year.



Nationwide, the Tax-Aide program has served more than 50 million people since it first began in 1968.







Mona Shand, Public News Service - MI