 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 9, 2018 


Coming up the latest on the government shutdown; also on our nationwide rundown; today is decision day for the Bayou Bridge Pipeline; and can Silicon Valley help save our National Parks?

Daily Newscasts

One Woman's Mission: Bring Understanding of Islam to Montana

Ambrin Masood is a professor at Montana State University Billings and speaks to audiences about her Muslim faith. (Courtesy of Dr. Ambrin Masood)
Ambrin Masood is a professor at Montana State University Billings and speaks to audiences about her Muslim faith. (Courtesy of Dr. Ambrin Masood)
February 9, 2018

ENNIS, Mont. – Ambrin Masood travels around Montana talking about her Muslim faith.

In Big Sky Country, Muslims make up a very small part of the population: only about half of one percent. That makes Masood's work even more important. Masood, who is an assistant professor at Montana State University Billings, has teamed up with Humanities Montana, a nonprofit that sponsors civic-minded presentations, to give speeches to schools and communities.

Friday, Masood will be in Ennis and, as with other discussions, wants to build bridges. For instance, she tells audiences that Muslims, Christians and Jews all worship the same God. She says understanding is the best tool to fight hatred.

"Sometimes we get scared,” says Masood, “and then if we don't have knowledge about the scary object, we tend to hold grudge or bitterness, and that bitterness leads to blind hate, and then that just complicates our own lives also."

Masood will also talk about how Muslims pray and dispel some of the myths of her faith. Her presentation, "Cultural Diversity and Muslims in America," starts at 6 p.m. at the Madison Valley Public Library.

Around the country, Muslims face discrimination that often plays on stereotypes. Masood uses the turban as an example.

She says men of the Sikh faith often are harassed for being Muslims because they wear turbans. But Masood says this headwear is cultural and equates it to a fashion style ubiquitous in Montana.

"It's a symbol of pride just like a cowboy's belt buckle is a symbol of pride,” she says. “The bigger the buckle, the stronger the rodeo rider, that kind of a thing. That is how a turban is in some cultures. A turban is a cultural thing. It's not related to religion."

Masood moved to Montana in 2009 and says this is home for her and her three kids. That was solidified in the wake of President Donald Trump's travel ban.

Masood wanted to travel to visit her family in Pakistan but wasn't assured she could get back into this country.

"I couldn't go back, couldn't afford to go back to visit my family,” says Masood. “And then my colleagues here at MSUB and just people in the community – my friends – they became my support network, they became my family. And I'm resilient today, I'm doing well today because of them."

Masood says she's received as much love in Montana as she would in Pakistan.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - MT

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018