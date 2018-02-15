 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 15, 2018 


PNS UPDATE: The death toll rises in the nation's latest mass shooting, and a state lawmaker calls for action beyond the thoughts and prayers; also on our rundown; the Supreme Court to consider the DACA appeal; and a new study says U.S. elections are vulnerable to hacking-especially in Texas.

Daily Newscasts

Trump's Budget Takes Aim at Public Lands

Outdoor recreation supports more than 100,000 jobs and contributes more than $10 billion to Colorado's economy annually. (Pixabay)
Outdoor recreation supports more than 100,000 jobs and contributes more than $10 billion to Colorado's economy annually. (Pixabay)
February 15, 2018

DENVER — Conservationists, sports enthusiasts, hunters and anglers are gearing up for a battle over the Trump administration's proposed 2019 budget, which cuts the U.S. Department of Interior's funding by 17 percent. Public lands advocates also are concerned that Trump's infrastructure plan would clear the way to sell off public lands to the highest bidder.

John Gale, conservation director with Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, said the administration's plans to reduce the Land and Water Conservation Fund by 90 percent is shortsighted. He said the fund, which comes from fees paid by offshore oil and gas companies, is widely supported and has touched every county in the country.

"It funds things like baseball fields and local parks, and contributes to private and public business partnerships,” Gale said. “And it's also probably the best program for securing access on public lands."

Gale pointed to LWCF projects in southern Colorado that have helped protect wetland habitat and waterfowl, and land acquisitions including the Cross Mountain Ranch near Steamboat Springs, which helped preserve pristine trout waters and a robust population of elk. Trump's budget also earmarks nearly $20 million to make the DOI more efficient.

Gale said he supports making federal agencies more efficient, but believes increased funding is necessary to tackle important issues facing public lands, such as ending "fire-borrowing," where agencies divert funds from forest health and fire-prevention programs to fight wildfires. Gale said he'd like to see President Donald Trump and his Cabinet take a lesson from how things are done in Colorado and the West.

"Where we actually get around the breakfast table together and we put aside ideological differences,” he said. “I would like to see the administration focus their energy on resolving some of these real issues that we face on public lands, instead of making blanket cuts."

Gale said investing in public lands pays off. Outdoor recreation supports more than 100,000 jobs in Colorado, contributes more than $10 billion to the state's economy and generates $500 million in tax revenue annually, according to the Outdoor Industry Association.

Eric Galatas, Public News Service - CO

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018