Proposal Stalls for Gun Permits with Incomplete Background Checks

The Agriculture Department’s Division of Licensing would have to “issue or deny” a concealed carry permit within 90 days of the permit application, according to an analysis of SB 740. (Pixabay)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – In the wake of the Parkland school shooting, Florida's Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam has delayed his proposal that would allow people in some circumstances to get a concealed carry permit without a complete background check. Now, it looks like the bill has no future this session.



Tucked into an agriculture bill, the proposal would have allowed an applicant to get a concealed weapons permit if Florida officials didn't complete the background checks within 90 days. Kate Kile, Tallahassee leader with the group "Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America," says to her that part of Senate Bill 740 makes no sense.



"Background checks are one of the most important pieces of keeping Floridians safe,” says Kile. “Our main objective is to keep guns out of the hands of dangerous individuals. So, we don't understand why a proposal like this would be advanced, especially in light of recent events."



The Senate Budget Chairman, Republican Rob Bradley from Fleming Island, said he was "at a loss" over this week's high school shooting that left 17 people dead and has decided not to hear any gun related bills unless they offer solutions.



Democratic Senator Gary Farmer of Fort Lauderdale warns Ag Commissioner Putnam – who is also a candidate for governor – that if he attempts to revive his concealed carry provision, it will face a series of amendments.



"I would suggest to Commissioner Putnam that maybe the reason a background – excuse me, a concealed weapons permit – hasn't been issued within 90 days is because the authorities found something of concern that they're following up on,” he says. “So, that added time maybe the result of some red flags that came up."



The permit language was tucked into the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' annual legislative package. Putnam's department grants permission for concealed carry in the state.

Trimmel Gomes, Public News Service - FL