 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 16, 2018 


Florida lawmakers put a concealed weapons bill on hold; also on today's nationwide rundown, concern about Washington State sharing immigrant activist information with ICE agents; and romance scams on the rise.

Daily Newscasts

After-School, Summer Programs Eliminated in Trump Budget

An after-school STEM program for girls in White Salmon is just one that would lose federal funding under the Trump administration's 2019 budget. (School's Out Washington)
An after-school STEM program for girls in White Salmon is just one that would lose federal funding under the Trump administration's 2019 budget. (School's Out Washington)
February 16, 2018

WHITE SALMON, Wash. – The Trump administration wants to end federal funding for after-school and summer learning programs. Money for the 21st Century Community Learning Centers program drops to zero in the president's budget for 2019.

Trump Budget Director Mick Mulvaney has said there's no proof that these types of programs help students. Dorinda Belcher, who helps run a 21st Century-funded program in White Salmon, disagrees.

She says they offer practical help to kids who aren't keeping up in school. Belcher adds the girls in her program have started a group that focuses on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, or STEM.

"They named themselves #STEMinists – which was adorable, I thought – and they're really, really proud of their program,” she says. “It's exciting because I've also heard a couple of them talking about how they want to be engineers, and I don't think they would have even thought about that had they not had this opportunity to do the things that they're doing in-program."

Congress will make the final decision whether to follow Trump's plan to eliminate 21st Century funding. Last year, the administration also proposed zeroing out the program's budget, but Congress raised its funding instead. Still, Belcher says advocates for after-school and summer programs are making their concerns known to their representatives.

21st Century Learning Center funding largely serves kids in high poverty areas from working families. In Washington state, it has given access to expanded learning opportunities after school and in the summer to 16,000 students. Belcher, who is also the Washington State Afterschool Ambassador, says the same is true across the country.

"I'm just one small drop in the bucket,” says Belcher. “There are two million kids who go to after-school programs, and they need these. It's a community and often feels like family. These kids have extension of support – emotional support, mental support."

Washington state stands to lose more than $17.5 million in funding.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - WA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018