Regina Belle Performs in Baltimore to Honor Buffalo Soldiers

BALTIMORE – The all-black U.S. Cavalry regiment known as the Buffalo Soldiers, created after the Civil War, will be honored this Saturday with a memorial banquet featuring Oscar and Grammy award-winning singer Regina Belle.



Known for hits like "Show Me the Way" and her duet on the Aladdin soundtrack, "A Whole New World," Belle says she's the one who is honored to spend an evening with the National Association for Black Veterans as they recognize the contributions of the Buffalo Soldiers.



"When you think about the Buffalo Soldiers and the part they play in our history in helping to shape and form our government, and getting us on track – even when they weren't looked upon in the most favorable way, but still fighting for a country that wasn't fighting for them – that's pretty huge," says Belle.



The NABVETS 18th Annual Buffalo Soldiers Memorial Banquet at Morgan State University this Saturday also honors the 70th anniversary of desegregation in the U.S. Armed Forces.



Belle says spending an evening singing and helping the honorees escape for a brief moment is the least she can do. Caring for others has become a big part of her life, as Belle is also an AARP Caregiving Ambassador.



She is quick to offer advice to those who suddenly find themselves in a position to care for a loved one.



"Go to AARP and try to find out some of the aspects of what it takes to be a caregiver,” she says. “And also in turn, that will help you understand what you need to be cared for."



Belle stresses the importance of self-care, saying she knows it takes a lot of patience to be a caregiver. She will be sharing her experience at the banquet, which also celebrates the 70th anniversary of Morgan State University's ROTC program.

Trimmel Gomes, Public News Service - MD